Universities in Japan restrict students’ use of ChatGPT
The use of ChatGPT is increasingly being restricted for students’ essays and other papers, and students are being warned about the dangers of information leaks. Experts have pointed out that faculty members must also take appropriate action.
Sophia University released its grading policy regarding “ChatGPT and other AI chatbots” to students and faculty on its official website on March 27.
“The use of text, program source code, calculation results generated by ChatGPT and other AI chatbots is not permitted on any assignments such as reaction papers, reports, essays and theses” without the permission of instructors, the statement said. “If use is confirmed by detection tools etc, strict measures will be taken.”
ChatGPT was released for free last November by the US startup OpenAI, which Microsoft has invested billions in, and is already used by more than 100 million people worldwide. ...continue reading
The Star - Apr 09
Universities are taking action regarding students’ use of ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed interactive AI application that generates natural sentences in response to questions.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Virtual online spaces are providing social recluses, known as "hikikomori" in Japan, a way of staying connected to the world while also allowing them to edge closer to making a full return to society.
Kyodo - Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
South China Morning Post - Apr 06
An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
Treating and understanding autism, especially as a parent of a special child, can be difficult.
NHK - Apr 05
Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.
Reuters - Apr 01
Aoi Hoshi and Eita Sato, age 15, are the only students left at Yumoto Junior High School in Japan's remote mountain village of Ten-ei, in Fukushima Prefecture.
Al Jazeera - Apr 01
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.
Arirang News - Apr 01
The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.
PBS Origins - Mar 31
For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."
republicworld.com - Mar 31
Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.
A Day In History - Mar 30
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
Voices of the Past - Mar 30
Beginnings, The Shaman Queen, The Rise of Buddhism 552 AD, The Fall of Korea 663 AD, Choosing A Capital 736 AD, Rise of the Emishi 774 AD, Embassies to China 717 AD, The Heian Court 1000 AD, Shogun 1184, Horsemen of the Apocalypse 1274
NHK - Mar 30
Mount Fuji has not erupted in more than 300 years, but Japan has a new strategy in case an eruption is imminent.
WION - Mar 30
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.