Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train

The woman was found at around 8 p.m. Saturday, collapsed on a bench in the waiting room on the platform at Motokasadera Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line, Kyodo News reported. A knife was stuck in her chest, police said. Minutes before she was found, a man jumped from the same platform and was hit by a train.

Police said the man was killed instantly. The woman, Tsukine Kawamura, was taken to hospital where she died about 2 1/2 hours later from three stab wounds to her body.