Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train
胸に刃物刺さった18歳女性死亡 近くに別の刃物
NAGOYA, Apr 10 (Japan Today) - An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
The woman was found at around 8 p.m. Saturday, collapsed on a bench in the waiting room on the platform at Motokasadera Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line, Kyodo News reported. A knife was stuck in her chest, police said. Minutes before she was found, a man jumped from the same platform and was hit by a train.
Police said the man was killed instantly. The woman, Tsukine Kawamura, was taken to hospital where she died about 2 1/2 hours later from three stab wounds to her body. ...continue reading
Apr 10 (ANNnewsCH) - 名古屋市内の駅のホームで胸に刃物が刺さって倒れている女性が発見され、その後、死亡した事件で、女性の近くには血のようなものが付いた別の刃物が落ちていたことが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Japan Today - Apr 10
Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
$4 vs $200 Haircut in Tokyo
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing
Police and firefighters continued their search on Wednesday for a crew member of a boat that capsized in a river in Kyoto Prefecture.
Japan's poorest slum
The poorest slum in Japan is defiantly not what you'd expect. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world, but the difference between rich and poor is huge.
"I was beaten by my son with an iron pipe" - 'Knife man' dies in police shooting
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
Here's why Japanese gangsters are taking roadway authorities to court
Japan's notorious gangsters are taking the roadway authorities to court. Why?
Man indicted for killing university student with thallium
Prosecutors in Osaka have indicted a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old woman in Kyoto last October by poisoning her with thallium.
Twin boys fall to death from 7th floor window
Two 2-year-old twin boys fell to their deaths from the 7th floor of their apartment in Nagoya City on Friday, with the possibility that furniture was used to step out of a window.
