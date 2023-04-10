BOJ governor Ueda faces first day in office

The 71-year-old economics professor Ueda Kazuo is succeeding Kuroda Haruhiko.

Ueda is a former Bank of Japan policy-board member and the first post-war governor to come from academia. The top BOJ official and deputy governors serve five-year terms.

Ueda has expressed in Diet testimony that he intends to continue the central bank's monetary easing policy. He said the steps are needed to support Japan's economy and will encourage wage hikes to achieve a price stability target of 2 percent inflation.