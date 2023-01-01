'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom

Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.

From April 1st to the 9th, unseasonable snow fell in various parts of Japan due to excessively cold weather for this time of year.

In Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, the cherry blossom festival was held for the first time in four years.

Garyuzakura, a single cherry tree and national natural monument located in the precincts of Daidoji Temple, was covered in snow, giving the impression of a white dragon. The tree derives its name from the fact that the horizontal branches resemble a lying dragon.