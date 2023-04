Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4

, Apr 10 ( NOJ / YTV NEWS ) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.

A total of four people were injured during the Sunday evening attack, including an 85-year-old female customer who was seriously injured, receiving a fractured skull.

Although the suspect denied any involvement in the incident, a 25 cm tent peg other that the one used in the attack was found in his bag.

The suspect visited the supermarket by bicycle and went on the rampage immediately after entering the store. Police are investigating his motives for the crime.