Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4
OSAKA, Apr 10 (NOJ / YTV NEWS) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
A total of four people were injured during the Sunday evening attack, including an 85-year-old female customer who was seriously injured, receiving a fractured skull.
Although the suspect denied any involvement in the incident, a 25 cm tent peg other that the one used in the attack was found in his bag.
The suspect visited the supermarket by bicycle and went on the rampage immediately after entering the store. Police are investigating his motives for the crime.
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
11-yr-old Japan dancer takes top prize in youth ballet competition
Kyodo - Apr 10
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom
NOJ - Apr 10
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
BOJ governor Ueda faces first day in office
NHK - Apr 10
Japan's first new central bank governor in 10 years headed to the office for the first time on Monday.
Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train
Japan Today - Apr 10
An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
40 percent of nursery schools fail to meet admission quota
freepressjournal.in - Apr 10
At least 40 percent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.
Ruling party scores big wins in local election contests
straitstimes.com - Apr 10
Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.
Universities in Japan restrict students' use of ChatGPT
The Star - Apr 09
Universities are taking action regarding students’ use of ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed interactive AI application that generates natural sentences in response to questions.
Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals
NHK - Apr 09
The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.
Voting underway in 1st round of Japan's unified local elections
The Japan News - Apr 09
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submarine rescue ship joining search for missing helicopter
NHK - Apr 09
Japan's Self-Defense Forces have dispatched a submarine rescue ship to join efforts to find a helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday.
Japanese Food Tour in Tokyo, Japan: Ultimate Guide
Chad and Claire - Apr 09
There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food.
Body reported in waters near where GSDF chopper disappeared
Japan Times - Apr 09
A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.
Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects
Japan Today - Apr 08
Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday.
Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
