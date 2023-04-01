Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
隅田川花火大会 4年ぶりに開催決定
Kyodo -- Apr 12
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, considered a mainstay summer event in the Japanese capital, is slated to be held on July 29. The festival was greenlit ahead of the government's decision to downgrade COVID-19 as a common disease next month....continue reading
Apr 12 (ANNnewsCH) - コロナ禍で中止となっていた東京の夏の風物詩「隅田川花火大会」が、7月29日に4年ぶりに開催されることが決まりました。 ...continue reading
Yellow sand likely to reach Japan on Wednesday, weather officials say
NHK - Apr 12
Japan's weather officials expect yellow sand to reach the country on Wednesday.
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom
NOJ - Apr 10
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
Is It Cultural Appropriation To Wear A Kimono In Japan? | Photoshoot In Kyoto
Alina Mcleod - Apr 09
The beauty of the kimono is known worldwide and is an integral part of Japanese culture, but is it socially acceptable for a tourist to wear one?
Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals
NHK - Apr 09
The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
Japan Today - Apr 07
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area
NHK - Apr 07
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
Touring a Tranquil Japanese-Style Home
Dabl - Apr 06
George Clarke is feeling at peace touring this home built with minimal and tranquil Japanese design cues.
How To Rent Bikes in Japan - Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, LUUP
GaijinPot - Apr 06
Heidi goes over the cost and process of renting bicycles in Japan from Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, and LUUP.
Japan's Most Advanced Station | Face-Recognition Ticket Gate in Operation
travelgeek - Apr 03
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
NHK - Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Why Nara should be on your bucketlist
Alina Mcleod - Apr 03
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
A Journey to Mino, The Beautiful and Traditional Town in Japan
Ninja Walking - Apr 03
Mino, is a town with a traditional and beautiful Japanese townscape. This town is also the birthplace of a well-known hero. More details in the video.
Cherry Blossoms in Japan (Tokyo) 2023
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 01
A 4K high-definition video of famous cherry blossom spots in Tokyo shot by the TV Asahi team.
Online passport renewal applications start in Japan
The Japan News - Mar 28
Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.
