Yellow sand likely to reach Japan on Wednesday, weather officials say

Japan's weather officials expect yellow sand to reach the country on Wednesday.

Yellow sand originates in China's desert regions after massive amounts of sand are blown up by strong winds.

Sandstorms are often observed in Japan in spring.

The weather officials say yellow sand covered China's northeastern region and the Korean Peninsula on late afternoon Tuesday.

The officials expect the yellow sand to reach the Sea of Japan side of the country on Wednesday morning.

They also say the yellow sand will spread to wide areas including Japan's Pacific side from Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and move to seas east of the country on Friday.

The yellow sand could cause poor visibility and affect flights.