Japan's population declines for 12th straight year
日本人の人口1億2203万人 11年連続で減少幅拡大 「少子高齢化」「人口減少」急加速中
NHK -- Apr 13
Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years.
The internal affairs ministry says the total population, which includes foreign residents, stood at 124,947,000 as of October 1, 2022.
That is a decline of 556,000, or 0.44 percent, from a year earlier.
The number of people aged 65 or older stood at about 36.2 million. They accounted for 29 percent of the country's total population. That is the highest percentage ever.
The number of people below the age of 15 was about 14.5 million. They accounted for 11.6 percent of the total population. That is a record low....continue reading
Apr 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 総務省によりますと、日本人の人口は75万人減少し、比較可能な1950年以来、最大の落ち込みとなりました。 ...continue reading
North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
Japan likely to approve first casino
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's government may soon sign off on a proposal to build the country's first resort to feature a casino.
The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Green groups target Japan's mega banks on climate action
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
Yellow sand likely to reach Japan on Wednesday, weather officials say
NHK - Apr 12
Japan's weather officials expect yellow sand to reach the country on Wednesday.
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
Kyodo - Apr 12
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
Panel to suggest ending Japan's controversial 'trainee' scheme
breitbart.com - Apr 11
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.
Japan’s house price increases moderating
globalpropertyguide.com - Apr 11
The average price of existing condominiums in Tokyo rose by 4.8% (inflation-adjusted) in 2022 from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a year-on-year increase of 10.65% in the prior year.
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Japan Today - Apr 11
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
11-yr-old Japan dancer takes top prize in youth ballet competition
Kyodo - Apr 10
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom
NOJ - Apr 10
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
