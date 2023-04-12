Japan's population declines for 12th straight year

Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years.

The internal affairs ministry says the total population, which includes foreign residents, stood at 124,947,000 as of October 1, 2022.

That is a decline of 556,000, or 0.44 percent, from a year earlier.

The number of people aged 65 or older stood at about 36.2 million. They accounted for 29 percent of the country's total population. That is the highest percentage ever.

The number of people below the age of 15 was about 14.5 million. They accounted for 11.6 percent of the total population. That is a record low.