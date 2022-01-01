Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.

Often massive in size and built with whole surrounding towns in mind, these magnificent structures used to dot the land of medieval Japan, but now, only a few original castles remain.

The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles

Simple History Live - Apr 13

Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.

Panel to suggest ending Japan's controversial 'trainee' scheme

breitbart.com - Apr 11

A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.

11-yr-old Japan dancer takes top prize in youth ballet competition

Kyodo - Apr 10

An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.

40 percent of nursery schools fail to meet admission quota

freepressjournal.in - Apr 10

At least 40 percent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.

Universities in Japan restrict students' use of ChatGPT

The Star - Apr 09

Universities are taking action regarding students' use of ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed interactive AI application that generates natural sentences in response to questions.

Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey

Kyodo - Apr 08

Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.

Virtual spaces coaxing Japan's social recluses back into society

Kyodo - Apr 08

Virtual online spaces are providing social recluses, known as "hikikomori" in Japan, a way of staying connected to the world while also allowing them to edge closer to making a full return to society.

Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools

Kyodo - Apr 07

The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.

Young Indonesians train to become carers for Japan’s ageing society

South China Morning Post - Apr 06

An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.

Fighting Autism: Top 3 Reasons to Consider Spectrum Vitamins

newsonjapan.com - Apr 06

Treating and understanding autism, especially as a parent of a special child, can be difficult.

Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education

NHK - Apr 05

Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.

Japan school closes as the last two students graduate

Reuters - Apr 01

Aoi Hoshi and Eita Sato, age 15, are the only students left at Yumoto Junior High School in Japan's remote mountain village of Ten-ei, in Fukushima Prefecture.

Schools shut down as Japan struggles with record-low birth rates

Al Jazeera - Apr 01

Japan's Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.

Japan's approval of history textbooks remains controversial: U.S. State Department

Arirang News - Apr 01

The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.

The obscure history of Japanese Sea Lords

PBS Origins - Mar 31

For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."