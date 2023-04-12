Japan likely to approve first casino

Sources say the facility still has to pass additional screening before it can go into business as a casino but the plan is for it to open toward the end of 2029.

The Osaka city and prefectural governments jointly submitted the plan last April. The so-called "integrated resort" would also include hotels and a space for hosting international-scale conferences.

The sources say the Tourism Agency has concluded the proposal meets the requirements for approval. A panel of experts reviewed various aspects of the plan, including measures to combat gambling addiction and the financial stability of the businesses involved.

The sources say they expect the proposal to get the official greenlight soon. ...continue reading