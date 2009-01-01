We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.

We were finally granted access to step into one of the most hidden and disciplined sports in the world.

Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)

Yes Theory - Apr 13

We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world. We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.

Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate

Japan Today - Apr 07

Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history. Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history.

Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title

Kyodo - Apr 02

Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture. Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.

Ohtani tops MLB pay list with record US$65 million

taipeitimes.com - Mar 30

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday. Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.

Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney

Kyodo - Mar 26

New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker. New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.

Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd

Nikkei - Mar 26

Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title. Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.

USA vs. Japan averages highest viewership ever for World Baseball Classic game

theathletic.com - Mar 23

The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced. The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.

Japan wins World Baseball Classic title

NHK - Mar 22

Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009. Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.

Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound

sportsnet.ca - Mar 22

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.

Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles

Kyodo - Mar 19

Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe. Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.

Riding the Kiso Horse in Japan

DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18

The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai. The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.

Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award

NHK - Mar 18

Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award. Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.

WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals

NHK - Mar 17

Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy. Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.

New Boston Red Sox Star Masataka Yoshida Looking To Make Impact In MLB After Stellar World Baseball Classic

newsonjapan.com - Mar 16

Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division. Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.

Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani

The West - Mar 12

Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo. Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.