North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
The Japanese Coast Guard later issued a statement to clarify that the missile had already fallen and that no distress signals had been received from ships near the northern Japanese island.
The message comes shortly after the government warned residents to take cover or evacuate on Thursday morning, following reports that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile in its direction.
“Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately,” the government indicated in its warning, encouraging residents to otherwise go inside or underground for shelter.
A possible strike was projected for around 8 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT), according to the government. The missile was believed to be launched around 7:25 a.m. (22:25 GMT), according to local media, with the satellite-based J-Alert warning system broadcasting about 20 minutes later. ...continue reading
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's government may soon sign off on a proposal to build the country's first resort to feature a casino.
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years.
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
NHK - Apr 12
Japan's weather officials expect yellow sand to reach the country on Wednesday.
Kyodo - Apr 12
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
breitbart.com - Apr 11
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.
globalpropertyguide.com - Apr 11
The average price of existing condominiums in Tokyo rose by 4.8% (inflation-adjusted) in 2022 from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a year-on-year increase of 10.65% in the prior year.
Japan Today - Apr 11
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
Kyodo - Apr 10
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
NOJ - Apr 10
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.