Japanese Karaoke Company Reveals the Most-Sung Anime Songs From Winter 23
epicstream.com -- Apr 14
While the top shows of the winter season are debatable, this new ranking proves that Tokyo Revengers is still king in Japan as its second-season opening song took the top spot.
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown’s opening song White Noise was a huge hit, making it the most-sung anime track in Japanese karaoke.
Following right behind is the second opening song for Urusei Yatsura titled Love Trap Muchu which offers a nice and cheery balance to the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 opening. ...continue reading
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - Apr 14
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14
A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
Japanese government approves first casino resort plan
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners
Kyodo - Apr 14
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths
soranews24.com - Apr 14
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
Japan's population declines for 12th straight year
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years.
Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east
NHK - Apr 13
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.
Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Green groups target Japan's mega banks on climate action
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
