Japanese Karaoke Company Reveals the Most-Sung Anime Songs From Winter 23

While the top shows of the winter season are debatable, this new ranking proves that Tokyo Revengers is still king in Japan as its second-season opening song took the top spot.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown’s opening song White Noise was a huge hit, making it the most-sung anime track in Japanese karaoke. Following right behind is the second opening song for Urusei Yatsura titled Love Trap Muchu which offers a nice and cheery balance to the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 opening. ...continue reading

Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures

Japan Times - Apr 14

Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch. Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.

Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF

Prime Minister's Office of Japan - Apr 14

Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae. Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.

Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14

A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers. A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.

North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense

Nikkei - Apr 14

Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts. Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.

Japanese government approves first casino resort plan

NHK - Apr 14

Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval. Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.

Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners

Kyodo - Apr 14

The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday. The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths

soranews24.com - Apr 14

In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women. In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.

Japanese Karaoke Company Reveals the Most-Sung Anime Songs From Winter 23

epicstream.com - Apr 14

While the top shows of the winter season are debatable, this new ranking proves that Tokyo Revengers is still king in Japan as its second-season opening song took the top spot. While the top shows of the winter season are debatable, this new ranking proves that Tokyo Revengers is still king in Japan as its second-season opening song took the top spot.

The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer

newsonjapan.com - Apr 14

Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity. Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.

North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan

Al Jazeera - Apr 13

The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order. The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.

The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles

Simple History Live - Apr 13

Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look. Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.

'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April

azertag.az - Apr 13

A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency. A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.

Japan's population declines for 12th straight year

NHK - Apr 13

Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years. Japan's population has shrunk for the 12th year in a row. But, Tokyo's population has increased for the first time in two years.

Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east

NHK - Apr 13

Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday. Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.

Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)

Yes Theory - Apr 13

We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world. We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.