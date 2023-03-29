Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
Prime Minister's Office of Japan -- Apr 14
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
Its low greenhouse gas emissions make it a next-generation alternative to conventional fossil fuels.
Establishing a domestic supply chain structure for SAF in Japan is an urgent issue for the country as it seeks to decarbonize its aviation industry while also boosting tourism.
In Japan, industry, government, and academia are making efforts to tackle the issue.
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech
A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Factory Tour - Inside Massive Mazda MX-5 Miata Production Line
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
How scientists in Japan bred mice with two fathers
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
11 Japanese Kitchen Gadgets Worth Buying | Japanese Food Gadgets
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
Newly discovered orchid in Japan has glass-like petals
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Japan Releases Fully Functioning Female Robots
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
