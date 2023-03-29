Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF

Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.

Its low greenhouse gas emissions make it a next-generation alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

Establishing a domestic supply chain structure for SAF in Japan is an urgent issue for the country as it seeks to decarbonize its aviation industry while also boosting tourism.

In Japan, industry, government, and academia are making efforts to tackle the issue.