Yellow sand has farmers worried
NOJ / TV Asahi -- Apr 14
Anxiety is growing about yellow sand as lettuce harvest reaches its peak in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Sunny lettuce, which is popular in salads, is at the peak of harvest at farms in Koga City. Farmers say it's difficult to confirm with the naked eye the extent of yellow sand, however, the harvested crops feel a little more sticky than usual. In addition to warm days, there has only been a moderate amount of rainfall.
Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama
Japan Today - Apr 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Kyodo - Apr 14
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - Apr 14
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14
A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
Japanese government approves first casino resort plan
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners
Kyodo - Apr 14
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths
soranews24.com - Apr 14
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
Japanese Karaoke Company Reveals the Most-Sung Anime Songs From Winter 23
epicstream.com - Apr 14
While the top shows of the winter season are debatable, this new ranking proves that Tokyo Revengers is still king in Japan as its second-season opening song took the top spot.
The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
