Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.

Kishida immediately left by car after the incident, which took place as he was talking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party just before his scheduled speech at Saikazaki fishing port in the city of Wakayama. According to investigative sources, Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture, was arrested at the scene. The object was thrown at around 11:25 a.m. from among a crowd of several hundred people. A loud explosion was heard, sending people fleeing in panic, and there was a smell of burning. After the incident, Kishida was escorted by security police officers to a car parked just a dozen meters away and driven to the headquarters of the Wakayama prefectural police. ... continue reading

Japan Today - Apr 15

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.

Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days

Nikkei - Apr 14

Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.

Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures

Japan Times - Apr 14

Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.

North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense

Nikkei - Apr 14

Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.

North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan

Al Jazeera - Apr 13

The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.

Ruling party scores big wins in local election contests

straitstimes.com - Apr 10

Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.

Voting underway in 1st round of Japan's unified local elections

The Japan News - Apr 09

Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the Japanese Communist Party Survived For 101 Years

Lawarch - Apr 09

A look the history of the Communist Party of Japan over the past 101 years

Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa

WION - Apr 07

A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.

Japan to offer military aid to ally nations in historic departure from post-WWII military pacifism

South China Morning Post - Apr 07

Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.

Tokyo 'coming alive again' as Japan sheds COVID-19 curbs, says governor Koike

CNA - Apr 07

Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.

Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia

AFR - Apr 05

Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country's current top diplomat in Turkey.

Japan raises retirement age of civil servants

independent.co.ug - Apr 03

The retirement age for national and local civil workers in Japan was raised Saturday from the current 60 to 61 as the new fiscal year begins.

Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit

WION - Apr 01

Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.

Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US

WION - Apr 01

Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.