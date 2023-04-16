11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan
神社近くで「だんじり」倒れる 下敷きなどで11人搬送 うち3人重傷 大阪府・堺市
OSAKA, Apr 16 (NHK) - Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
Firefighters said three people were seriously injured, with at least one suffering a broken leg, in the accident on Sunday. But they reportedly remain conscious. They said those who were pulling and standing on the wooden cart, called danjiri, were pinned under it.
The cart was being hauled through the streets because it had been fixed and was being returned to the community.
The cart reportedly overturned soon after it left a shrine as it was being put through a move called "yarimawashi," in which a cart is turned at high speed....continue reading
Apr 16 (ANNnewsCH) - 16日午前、大阪・堺市にある神社近くの路上でだんじりが倒れる事故があり、下敷きになるなど11人がけがをし、うち3人が重傷です。 ...continue reading
