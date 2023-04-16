11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan

Firefighters said three people were seriously injured, with at least one suffering a broken leg, in the accident on Sunday. But they reportedly remain conscious. They said those who were pulling and standing on the wooden cart, called danjiri, were pinned under it.

The cart was being hauled through the streets because it had been fixed and was being returned to the community.

The cart reportedly overturned soon after it left a shrine as it was being put through a move called "yarimawashi," in which a cart is turned at high speed.