Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV

Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a televised campaign speech Saturday after a blast sounded and white smoke filled the air, local media reported.

However, footage has shown just how close the leader came to the device as it was hurled at him from afar.

A quick-thinking bodyguard spots the bomb before it even stops moving and uses what appears to be a briefcase to sweep it away along the ground. He then unfolds the ‘briefcase’,which appears to double as a protective shield for the Prime Minister, and uses it to protect Kishida.

Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards as a person was detained by security and people moved away, some shrieking. Seconds later, a blast was heard and white smoke filled the air. ...continue reading