Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV
Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a televised campaign speech Saturday after a blast sounded and white smoke filled the air, local media reported.
However, footage has shown just how close the leader came to the device as it was hurled at him from afar.
A quick-thinking bodyguard spots the bomb before it even stops moving and uses what appears to be a briefcase to sweep it away along the ground. He then unfolds the ‘briefcase’,which appears to double as a protective shield for the Prime Minister, and uses it to protect Kishida.
Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards as a person was detained by security and people moved away, some shrieking. Seconds later, a blast was heard and white smoke filled the air. ...continue reading
news.com.au - Apr 16
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
BBC - Apr 16
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Japan Today - Apr 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
straitstimes.com - Apr 10
Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.
The Japan News - Apr 09
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawarch - Apr 09
A look the history of the Communist Party of Japan over the past 101 years
WION - Apr 07
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
South China Morning Post - Apr 07
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
CNA - Apr 07
Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.
AFR - Apr 05
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
independent.co.ug - Apr 03
The retirement age for national and local civil workers in Japan was raised Saturday from the current 60 to 61 as the new fiscal year begins.
WION - Apr 01
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.