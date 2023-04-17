Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains
Five government offices are working together to implement the measures.
The National Police Agency will conduct a more detailed survey and analysis of incidents of groping and molestation, and release the findings on a regular basis.
It also plans to step up patrols of places where such incidents frequently occur.
The agency says it hopes to create an environment where victims can easily get help.
Education boards across the country will be instructed to respond flexibly if students fail to appear in class after being sexually assaulted. Principals will be asked not to record them as being absent.
The transport ministry will release information on the availability of women-only carriages on a regular basis.
The justice ministry plans to introduce new programs for sex offenders who are serving prison sentences.
People seeking consultations on groping and other cases of sexual assault are advised to access the "Curetime" website.
A phone counseling service is also available at #8891.
NHK - Apr 17
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
news.com.au - Apr 16
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
BBC - Apr 16
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Japan Today - Apr 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
Al Jazeera - Apr 13
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
straitstimes.com - Apr 10
Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.
The Japan News - Apr 09
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawarch - Apr 09
A look the history of the Communist Party of Japan over the past 101 years
WION - Apr 07
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
South China Morning Post - Apr 07
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
CNA - Apr 07
Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.
AFR - Apr 05
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
independent.co.ug - Apr 03
The retirement age for national and local civil workers in Japan was raised Saturday from the current 60 to 61 as the new fiscal year begins.