Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains

The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.

Five government offices are working together to implement the measures.

The National Police Agency will conduct a more detailed survey and analysis of incidents of groping and molestation, and release the findings on a regular basis.

It also plans to step up patrols of places where such incidents frequently occur.

The agency says it hopes to create an environment where victims can easily get help.

Education boards across the country will be instructed to respond flexibly if students fail to appear in class after being sexually assaulted. Principals will be asked not to record them as being absent.

The transport ministry will release information on the availability of women-only carriages on a regular basis.

The justice ministry plans to introduce new programs for sex offenders who are serving prison sentences.

People seeking consultations on groping and other cases of sexual assault are advised to access the "Curetime" website.

A phone counseling service is also available at #8891.