Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat

Nishi Nippon Shimbun reported that the unnamed individual was 42 years old and visited Huis Ten Bosch on Wednesday (April 12) as a tour group member. He boarded the “Canal Cruiser” without the group, and during the last leg of the boat’s journey, he fell into the canal from the afterdeck.

The boat is 14.6 meters long and 4 m wide, with a capacity of 51 people. It is a slow ride that travels at 5-6 kph along the canal.