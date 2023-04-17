Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan
Workers began clearing the Aokijima Yuenchi park on Monday. It will become a vacant lot by the end of April.
Workers cut down tall trees in the park. They also dug up smaller trees to move them to other locations. Playground equipment will be removed and used elsewhere.
Some residents came to watch. One of them held up a sign saying, "We'll never forget Aokijima Yuenchi."
The Nagano city government opened the park in 2004 on a leased plot. It was reportedly intended to be used by an after-school daycare center.
In March 2021, a single household complained about the noise made by children who were playing in the park.
In response, the daycare center decided to stop using the park. It consulted the city, saying it would no longer be responsible for the park.
A group of community chiefs also told the city that it had no intention of managing a park that was not used by children.
The resident who made the noise complaint did not ask for the park to be closed. But the city made the closure decision in February 2022, saying it was unable to find an individual or group to manage the park.
After the news was widely reported in December last year, the complainer became the target of online criticism. ...continue reading
NHK - Apr 17
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
soranews24.com - Apr 14
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
breitbart.com - Apr 11
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.
Kyodo - Apr 10
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
freepressjournal.in - Apr 10
At least 40 percent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.
The Star - Apr 09
Universities are taking action regarding students’ use of ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed interactive AI application that generates natural sentences in response to questions.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Virtual online spaces are providing social recluses, known as "hikikomori" in Japan, a way of staying connected to the world while also allowing them to edge closer to making a full return to society.
Kyodo - Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
South China Morning Post - Apr 06
An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
Treating and understanding autism, especially as a parent of a special child, can be difficult.
NHK - Apr 05
Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.
Reuters - Apr 01
Aoi Hoshi and Eita Sato, age 15, are the only students left at Yumoto Junior High School in Japan's remote mountain village of Ten-ei, in Fukushima Prefecture.
Al Jazeera - Apr 01
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.