Super Mario movie becomes 2023 box-office king

Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan

NHK - Apr 17

A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.

Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat

Taiwan News - Apr 17

Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.

Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains

NHK - Apr 17

The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.

Woman dies after large tree crushes tent at campsite near Tokyo

Kyodo - Apr 17

A woman has died and a man has been left seriously injured after a large tree landed on a tent they were sleeping in at a campsite west of Tokyo on early Sunday, police said.

Kimi no Nawa in Real Life | Food Spots with Locations

Japan by Food - Apr 17

Two strangers find themselves linked between space and time through a mutual love… of food. Today, byFood goes anime-style with Shizuka and friend Kai reenacting the 2016 animated smash hit "Your Name".

Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup

newsonjapan.com - Apr 17

The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.

Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV

news.com.au - Apr 16

Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.

Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters

Japan Today - Apr 16

Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan

NHK - Apr 16

Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Japan army helicopter wreckage found with five bodies

BBC - Apr 16

Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.

Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama

Japan Today - Apr 15

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.

Yellow sand has farmers worried

NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 14

Anxiety is growing about yellow sand as lettuce harvest reaches its peak in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources

Kyodo - Apr 14

Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.

Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days

Nikkei - Apr 14

Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.