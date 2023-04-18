Wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida meets US First Lady Biden at White House

The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.

Kishida Yuko became the first spouse of a Japanese prime minister to travel to the United States without her husband at the invitation of the First Lady.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the two met over tea prepared by Kishida, who later greeted President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

The two women also planted a cherry tree at the White House to mark the friendship between their countries. The first lady said the tree planting is a symbol of long lasting bilateral relations.