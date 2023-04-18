Wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida meets US First Lady Biden at White House
岸田総理夫人 米で「ファーストレディー外交」
NHK -- Apr 18
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
Kishida Yuko became the first spouse of a Japanese prime minister to travel to the United States without her husband at the invitation of the First Lady.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said the two met over tea prepared by Kishida, who later greeted President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.
The two women also planted a cherry tree at the White House to mark the friendship between their countries. The first lady said the tree planting is a symbol of long lasting bilateral relations. ...continue reading
Apr 18 (ANNnewsCH) - ワシントンを訪問中の岸田総理大臣の妻、裕子夫人はアメリカのバイデン大統領の妻、ジル夫人と懇談を行うなど、「ファーストレディー外交」に臨みました。 ...continue reading
Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
Japan army helicopter wreckage found with five bodies
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
Ruling party scores big wins in local election contests
Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.
Voting underway in 1st round of Japan's unified local elections
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How the Japanese Communist Party Survived For 101 Years
A look the history of the Communist Party of Japan over the past 101 years
Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
Japan to offer military aid to ally nations in historic departure from post-WWII military pacifism
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
Tokyo 'coming alive again' as Japan sheds COVID-19 curbs, says governor Koike
Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.
Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
