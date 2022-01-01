Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round
Local startup accelerator links fledgling business with resources to meet rising demand
KANAGAWA, Apr 18 (Nikkei) - With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.
Droneshow Japan, which launched in 2020 in this city in Ishikawa prefecture, is a one-stop shop for its namesake events. Its 15 employees, mainly engineers in their early 20s, handle everything from drone and autopilot software development to putting on choreographed shows, complete with music. ...continue reading
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
Average price of Tokyo area condo up 8.6% to new record in FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 19
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.
Japan hotels draw foreign investors at scale unseen in years
AFR - Apr 18
Foreign investors are buying up Japanese hotels at a scale unseen in almost a decade, as the nation's tourism recovery, weak currency and low interest rates drive appetite from abroad.
Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round
Nikkei - Apr 18
With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.
Japanese government approves first casino resort plan
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Buffett boosts stakes in Japanese trading houses, may invest more
Reuters - Apr 12
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has increased its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to 7.4%, and the billionaire investor said he may invest more in the country.
Green groups target Japan's mega banks on climate action
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
Japan’s house price increases moderating
globalpropertyguide.com - Apr 11
The average price of existing condominiums in Tokyo rose by 4.8% (inflation-adjusted) in 2022 from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a year-on-year increase of 10.65% in the prior year.
BOJ governor Ueda faces first day in office
NHK - Apr 10
Japan's first new central bank governor in 10 years headed to the office for the first time on Monday.
Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
Japan EV sales just 2 percent of domestic market
Nikkei - Apr 07
Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.
Japan's crackdown on truck driver overtime raises fears of economic breakdown
investing.com - Apr 07
Truck driver Yuichi Tomita has been delivering packages all over Japan for two decades, often clocking 40 straight hours on the road. He says the work is tough but a source of pride, and one he's never thought of quitting - until now.
Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees
Japan Today - Apr 04
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
Tokyo inflation cools for second month, but exceeds BOJ target
Reuters - Apr 01
Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank's 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world's third-largest economy.
