The malevolent entity that inhabits the doll known as Okiku has become famous over the last century as being one of the most compelling cases for a conduit between our world and something else.

Its paranormal powers have manifested in multiple hauntings, horrible nightmares, and so much more. With each visitor, her power seems to grow stronger. And these visitors have reported feeling uneasy in the doll's presence and even more disturbing is the fact that the doll's hair grows, like a person. This video will encapsulate this famous Japanese legend and tell the untold story of Okiku, the haunted Japanese Doll and the bizarre, paranormal force that possessed it.

Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status

NHK - Apr 19

Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her. Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai

The Japan News - Apr 19

The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased. The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.

Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

Japan Today - Apr 19

Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday. Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.

Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan

CNA - Apr 19

Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Apr 19). Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Apr 19).

Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms

Reuters - Apr 19

Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted. Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.

What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19

Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place. Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.

Couple mistakenly consume poisonous daffodils instead of chives

NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 19

A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning. A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning.

Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce

NHK - Apr 19

A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system. A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.

Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body

NHK - Apr 19

Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month. Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.

Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment

Japan Times - Apr 19

Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country. Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.

Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again

actionforex.com - Apr 19

The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation. The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.

The Untold Story Of Okiku The Haunted Japanese Doll

Mystery Archives - Apr 19

The malevolent entity that inhabits the doll known as Okiku has become famous over the last century as being one of the most compelling cases for a conduit between our world and something else. The malevolent entity that inhabits the doll known as Okiku has become famous over the last century as being one of the most compelling cases for a conduit between our world and something else.

ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460

straitstimes.com - Apr 19

Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder. Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.

All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan

businesstraveller.com - Apr 19

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.

Japan's 'toxic' dolphin meat contains mercury up to 100 times safe level, test shows

The Guardian - Apr 18

Marine conservation campaigners have lodged a complaint with police demanding that “toxic” dolphin meat be removed from sale in Japan, after a test showed a sample contained levels of mercury up to 100 times higher than the government’s recommended safe level. Marine conservation campaigners have lodged a complaint with police demanding that “toxic” dolphin meat be removed from sale in Japan, after a test showed a sample contained levels of mercury up to 100 times higher than the government’s recommended safe level.