What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
A happening by the way is when a man and a woman meet and suddenly make love. In Japan, a sexless society, making love has become a happening. Overseas you can probably find the same thing as a night club.
Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body
NHK - Apr 19
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
NHK - Apr 19
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat
Taiwan News - Apr 17
Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.
Taiwan News - Apr 17
Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.
11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan
NHK - Apr 16
Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
NHK - Apr 16
Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14
A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14
A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.
Johnny Kitagawa, late Japanese talent mogul, accused of sexual abuse by former teen star
variety.com - Apr 13
Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.
variety.com - Apr 13
Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.
"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train
Japan Today - Apr 10
An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Japan Today - Apr 10
An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple
NOJ - Apr 06
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
NOJ - Apr 06
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
$4 vs $200 Haircut in Tokyo
SHUNchan - Apr 06
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
SHUNchan - Apr 06
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
stripes.com - Apr 05
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
stripes.com - Apr 05
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7