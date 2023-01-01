Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure totalled 1.82 million in March, compared to 1.48 million in February, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation. ...continue reading

Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms

Reuters - Apr 19

Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.

ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460

straitstimes.com - Apr 19

Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan's ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.

All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan

businesstraveller.com - Apr 19

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.

Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters

Japan Today - Apr 16

Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east

NHK - Apr 13

Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.

Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years

Kyodo - Apr 12

A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.

'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom

NOJ - Apr 10

Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.

Is It Cultural Appropriation To Wear A Kimono In Japan? | Photoshoot In Kyoto

Alina Mcleod - Apr 09

The beauty of the kimono is known worldwide and is an integral part of Japanese culture, but is it socially acceptable for a tourist to wear one?

Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals

NHK - Apr 09

The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.

Cherry Blossoms Scenes 2023

TV Asahi - Apr 08

Carefully selected footage shot by TV Asahi news.

Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

Japan Today - Apr 07

An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.

Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area

NHK - Apr 07

One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.

Touring a Tranquil Japanese-Style Home

Dabl - Apr 06

George Clarke is feeling at peace touring this home built with minimal and tranquil Japanese design cues.

How To Rent Bikes in Japan - Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, LUUP

GaijinPot - Apr 06

Heidi goes over the cost and process of renting bicycles in Japan from Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, and LUUP.

Japan's Most Advanced Station | Face-Recognition Ticket Gate in Operation

travelgeek - Apr 03

Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.