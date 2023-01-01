Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
Reuters -- Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure totalled 1.82 million in March, compared to 1.48 million in February, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation. ...continue reading
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters
Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
Is It Cultural Appropriation To Wear A Kimono In Japan? | Photoshoot In Kyoto
The beauty of the kimono is known worldwide and is an integral part of Japanese culture, but is it socially acceptable for a tourist to wear one?
Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals
The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
Touring a Tranquil Japanese-Style Home
George Clarke is feeling at peace touring this home built with minimal and tranquil Japanese design cues.
How To Rent Bikes in Japan - Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, LUUP
Heidi goes over the cost and process of renting bicycles in Japan from Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, and LUUP.
Japan's Most Advanced Station | Face-Recognition Ticket Gate in Operation
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
