Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.

According to police, an autopsy showed that Ryuichi Murakami, a company employee, died due to loss of blood from a stab wound to his right thigh, Kyodo News reported. Murakami was found collapsed just outside the front door to his home at around 7 a.m.

Police said Murakami had the day off work Monday but was still dressed in his work clothes from the previous day. They believe he was attacked as he returned home on Sunday night.