Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai

Japanese automakers were among the manufacturers pushing their EV concepts at one of the largest auto shows in the world. China also happens to be where EVs are proliferating rapidly.

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled two new models in its bZ series, a brand exclusively for EVs. One is an SUV marketed to families. The other is being produced through a joint venture with major Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co. and marketed to the younger generation. Toyota plans to market them in China in 2024.

Honda Motor Co. announced a plan that all new vehicles sold in China will be EVs by 2035. ...continue reading