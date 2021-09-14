Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again
Even though, the implementation of “Abenomics” in December 2012; a potent mix of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies had led to an accumulated gain of 150% seen in the Nikkei 225 till the end of 2022, it is still 36% below its all-time high level of 38,957 printed in December 1989 before the bursting of the property bubble from its current level of 28,590 at this time of the writing.
Since its 31-year high of 30,835 printed on 14 September 2021, the Japan 225 Index (a proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has evolved into a consolidation “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration for 18 months within a long-term secular uptrend in place since 10 March 2009 low of 6,945.
The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the “Symmetrical Triangle” is at 28,665 and 25,630 respectively.
The monthly RSI oscillator has staged an impending bullish breakout from its corresponding descending resistance which indicates a revival of long-term upside momentum that may translate to a potential bullish breakout of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration of the Index.
However, a break with a weekly close below 24,190 long-term pivotal support invalidates the bullish tone for a decline towards the next support at 20,700. ...continue reading
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
Japan Today - Apr 19
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.
AFR - Apr 18
Foreign investors are buying up Japanese hotels at a scale unseen in almost a decade, as the nation's tourism recovery, weak currency and low interest rates drive appetite from abroad.
Nikkei - Apr 18
With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Reuters - Apr 12
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has increased its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to 7.4%, and the billionaire investor said he may invest more in the country.
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
globalpropertyguide.com - Apr 11
The average price of existing condominiums in Tokyo rose by 4.8% (inflation-adjusted) in 2022 from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a year-on-year increase of 10.65% in the prior year.
NHK - Apr 10
Japan's first new central bank governor in 10 years headed to the office for the first time on Monday.
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
Nikkei - Apr 07
Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.
investing.com - Apr 07
Truck driver Yuichi Tomita has been delivering packages all over Japan for two decades, often clocking 40 straight hours on the road. He says the work is tough but a source of pride, and one he's never thought of quitting - until now.
Japan Today - Apr 04
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
Reuters - Apr 01
Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank's 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world's third-largest economy.