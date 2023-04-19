Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment

Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.

The fiscal 2023 nationwide achievement test covered a total of 2.05 million junior high third graders and elementary school sixth graders from around 28,600 public and private schools across Japan.

In the annual examination, all students are tested on their academic ability in the Japanese language and mathematics.

In addition, junior high third graders, or ninth graders of age 14 and 15, took an English examination that consists of listening, reading, writing and speaking sections for the first time in four years. ...continue reading