ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
ANA has said it will honour the tickets for those people who saw the mistake and jumped on its website quickly to book and pay (the glitch was circulating widely on some social media platforms) but those who only reserved the tickets will have to pay a “just price”, according to an airline spokesman on Wednesday.
Most of the tickets were from travel starting in Jakarta, through to Japan and then onto New York and back again into various South-east Asia destinations, including Singapore and Bali – business class all the way.
The Japanese carrier said the mistake stemmed from an error on its Vietnam website, which listed an erroneous currency conversion. It did not state how many people had secured discount tickets, and added that it was “currently investigating the cause of the bug and the size of its damage”. ...continue reading
Reuters - Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
straitstimes.com - Apr 19
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 19
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
Japan Today - Apr 16
Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHK - Apr 13
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.
Kyodo - Apr 12
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
NOJ - Apr 10
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
Alina Mcleod - Apr 09
The beauty of the kimono is known worldwide and is an integral part of Japanese culture, but is it socially acceptable for a tourist to wear one?
NHK - Apr 09
The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.
Japan Today - Apr 07
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
NHK - Apr 07
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
Dabl - Apr 06
George Clarke is feeling at peace touring this home built with minimal and tranquil Japanese design cues.
GaijinPot - Apr 06
Heidi goes over the cost and process of renting bicycles in Japan from Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, and LUUP.
travelgeek - Apr 03
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
NHK - Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.