ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460

Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.

ANA has said it will honour the tickets for those people who saw the mistake and jumped on its website quickly to book and pay (the glitch was circulating widely on some social media platforms) but those who only reserved the tickets will have to pay a “just price”, according to an airline spokesman on Wednesday.

Most of the tickets were from travel starting in Jakarta, through to Japan and then onto New York and back again into various South-east Asia destinations, including Singapore and Bali – business class all the way.

The Japanese carrier said the mistake stemmed from an error on its Vietnam website, which listed an erroneous currency conversion. It did not state how many people had secured discount tickets, and added that it was “currently investigating the cause of the bug and the size of its damage”. ...continue reading