All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.

Since November 2022, only UAE nationals looking to travel to the Asian country have had a full visa waiver and are not required to apply for tourism visas to visit Japan.

Additionally, all Saudi nationals and foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia, are also now able to apply online for a short-term tourism visit visa to Japan.

To secure the electronic visa, applicants need to apply via the Japan eVISA website.

Upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. When entering Japan, the eVisa holder needs to log on to the application website and show the visa. No screenshots or printouts of the page are accepted.