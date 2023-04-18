Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body

Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.

Last month, police received reports that an Indonesian man in his 20s, a resident of Konosu City in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has been missing for two years.

After investigating, police searched a mountainous area in Ono Town, Fukushima, and in a field found a body in a suitcase. They suspect the body is that of the missing man.

Police on Tuesday arrested the three suspects, who live in the same city as the missing man.

They have so far found that the man went missing in December 2021, after having a meal with the three suspects.