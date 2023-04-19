Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce

The panel met on Tuesday to advance discussions on a draft interim proposal on parental authority drawn up in November last year.

Parental authority includes the right and obligation to oversee children's daily care and manage their assets.

The draft laid out the introduction of joint custody, as well as another plan to maintain Japan's current system of single-parent custody.

Also included were the options of making joint custody the default, and sole custody the exception, as well as the other way around. ...continue reading