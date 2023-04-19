Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
「高齢者の世話する仕事したい」国に勝訴のウガンダ人女性を難民認定 判決から１か月
TOKYO, Apr 19 (NHK) - Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
The woman received a certificate of recognition as a refugee and a residence card at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau on Wednesday.
The Ugandan national in her 30s says she was arrested by police in her country for being a lesbian and subject to violence, which left her with serious injuries. She fled to Japan three years ago.
However, her request for refugee status was rejected and she was ordered to leave Japan. She then filed a lawsuit seeking the status.
Last month, the Osaka District Court ordered the Japanese government to recognize her as a refugee. ...continue reading
Apr 19 (MBS NEWS) - ＬＧＢＴを理由に難民と認める判決が確定したウガンダ人女性について、４月１９日に日本の出入国在留管理庁が難民と認定しました。 ...continue reading
