Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status

The woman received a certificate of recognition as a refugee and a residence card at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau on Wednesday.

The Ugandan national in her 30s says she was arrested by police in her country for being a lesbian and subject to violence, which left her with serious injuries. She fled to Japan three years ago.

However, her request for refugee status was rejected and she was ordered to leave Japan. She then filed a lawsuit seeking the status.

Last month, the Osaka District Court ordered the Japanese government to recognize her as a refugee.