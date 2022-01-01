Couple mistakenly consume poisonous daffodils instead of chives

A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning.

The couple were growing both plants in their home garden and mistakenly picked and ate the poisonous daffodils which caused severe vomiting.

Experts say the easiest way to tell the two apart is to tear off the leaves and smell the torn section.

The couple who ate the daffodils are now recovering from the ordeal.