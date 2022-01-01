Couple mistakenly consume poisonous daffodils instead of chives
NOJ / TV Asahi -- Apr 19
A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning.
The couple were growing both plants in their home garden and mistakenly picked and ate the poisonous daffodils which caused severe vomiting.
Experts say the easiest way to tell the two apart is to tear off the leaves and smell the torn section.
The couple who ate the daffodils are now recovering from the ordeal.
Japan takes cringe names to the next level
Japanalysis - Apr 20
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
BOJ keeps upbeat economic view on seven of Japan's nine regions
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan posts record Y21.73 trillion trade deficit for FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
Japan's government to evacuate citizens from Sudan
CNA - Apr 19
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
Reuters - Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce
NHK - Apr 19
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body
NHK - Apr 19
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
