Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'
Japan’s stock market has long been seen by investors as a ‘value trap’ where companies focus on market share, hoard cash and care little about shareholder returns.
While there has long been talk of change, 2023 has seen some real evidence of a shift. One such example was when the board of 75-year old elevator maker Fujitec Co Ltd ousted its chairman last month, handing a huge victory to activist investors.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is forcing reform, too, threatening companies with underperforming stocks to demonstrate a better use of capital or face being delisted.
What has forced investors globally to sit up and take notice is an endorsement from legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Japan’s five largest trading houses and said he may invest more in the country.
“The worm has clearly turned in Japan,” said Simon Edelsten, manager of UK-based Artemis’s global select strategy fund. “For the Tokyo Stock Exchange to say that all companies that trade below book are going to have to do something about it is a massive change, a big step up.” ...continue reading
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
Japan Today - Apr 19
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.
AFR - Apr 18
Foreign investors are buying up Japanese hotels at a scale unseen in almost a decade, as the nation's tourism recovery, weak currency and low interest rates drive appetite from abroad.
Nikkei - Apr 18
With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Reuters - Apr 12
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has increased its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to 7.4%, and the billionaire investor said he may invest more in the country.
Business Mirror - Apr 12
INVESTOR activist group Market Forces and other environmental nonprofits filed shareholder proposals with several Japanese megabanks and utilities, seeking to require them to disclose more specific plans on how they will work to meet climate targets set by the Paris Agreement.
globalpropertyguide.com - Apr 11
The average price of existing condominiums in Tokyo rose by 4.8% (inflation-adjusted) in 2022 from a year earlier, a sharp slowdown from a year-on-year increase of 10.65% in the prior year.
NHK - Apr 10
Japan's first new central bank governor in 10 years headed to the office for the first time on Monday.
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
Nikkei - Apr 07
Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.