Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.

Parents consult with experts in a field called the Seimei handan which is like special Japanese fortune telling based on names. The so-called expert considers things like how many strokes it takes to write the name which definitely shouldn't be four or nine as those are bad numbers.

Japan takes cringe names to the next level

Japanalysis - Apr 20

Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.

American School Tries to Ban Manga For STUPID Reasons

Joey Bizinger - Apr 20

Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.

Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce

NHK - Apr 19

A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.

Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment

Japan Times - Apr 19

Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry's national achievement test held across the country.

Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan

NHK - Apr 17

A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.

Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners

Kyodo - Apr 14

The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths

soranews24.com - Apr 14

In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.

The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles

Simple History Live - Apr 13

Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.

Panel to suggest ending Japan's controversial 'trainee' scheme

breitbart.com - Apr 11

A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.

11-yr-old Japan dancer takes top prize in youth ballet competition

Kyodo - Apr 10

An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.

40 percent of nursery schools fail to meet admission quota

freepressjournal.in - Apr 10

At least 40 percent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.

Universities in Japan restrict students' use of ChatGPT

The Star - Apr 09

Universities are taking action regarding students' use of ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed interactive AI application that generates natural sentences in response to questions.

Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey

Kyodo - Apr 08

Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.

Virtual spaces coaxing Japan's social recluses back into society

Kyodo - Apr 08

Virtual online spaces are providing social recluses, known as "hikikomori" in Japan, a way of staying connected to the world while also allowing them to edge closer to making a full return to society.

Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools

Kyodo - Apr 07

The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.