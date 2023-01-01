Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices

Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the emails were sent to the the websites of both the upper and lower houses of parliament on Wednesday night, warning that bombs will be detonated at lawmakers' offices on Friday afternoon.

As reported by Japan's public broadcaster NHK, the emails said a large number of highly-explosive bombs and devices containing sarin nerve gas have been planted inside the lawmakers' office buildings, which are situated on the opposite side of the road from the parliament. ...continue reading