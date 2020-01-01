Ex-chair of Tokyo Olympics sponsor handed suspended jail sentence
東京五輪汚職事件裁判 AOKI HD前会長に有罪判決
CNA -- Apr 21
The former chairman of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsor was handed a suspended prison sentence on Friday (Apr 21) along with two others, in the first convictions in a spiralling bribery scandal surrounding the event.
Corruption allegations have mushroomed in the aftermath of the pandemic-delayed Games, implicating major companies and damaging Japan's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Sapporo.
Hironori Aoki, the 84-year-old ex-head of high-street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, received a suspended prison term of two and a half years, a Tokyo District Court spokesman told AFP.
Aoki pleaded guilty in December to accusations that he and two colleagues bribed a Tokyo 2020 board member to secure sponsorship rights, according to Japanese media. ...continue reading
Apr 21 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京オリンピック・パラリンピックを巡る汚職事件で、東京地裁は「AOKIホールディングス」の前会長に対して執行猶予付きの有罪判決を言い渡しました。 ...continue reading
For Japan's ageing football players, 80 is the new 50
Mutsuhiko Nomura’s football career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.
Trevor Bauer makes first appearance in Japan baseball league
The Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from pitcher Trevor Bauer in Jan. 2023 following an initial 324-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup
The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.
Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history.
Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
Ohtani tops MLB pay list with record US$65 million
Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
USA vs. Japan averages highest viewership ever for World Baseball Classic game
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
Japan wins World Baseball Classic title
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
