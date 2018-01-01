Slam Dunk film breaks record in Chinese cinemas on premiere day

Calling it an "awakening of youth and passion," Chinese fans of Slam Dunk, a Japanese sports manga series, swarmed into cinemas on Thursday at midnight.

The series' film version has become the top-grossing imported animation film in Chinese cinemas, as seen from pre-sales.

Frequent cultural exchanges are playing an important role in bringing Asia's two biggest economies closer, but as bilateral relations spiraled down to the "most severe" point in decades, how big a role such exchanges can play remains a question.

Long lines began to gather at 11 pm on Wednesday at a cinema in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Most in the queue were men in their 30s or 40s, and a few even donned the red uniforms worn by characters in the series. They were waiting for the premiere of The First Slam Dunk, which began at midnight. ...continue reading