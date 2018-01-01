Slam Dunk film breaks record in Chinese cinemas on premiere day
Global Times -- Apr 21
Calling it an "awakening of youth and passion," Chinese fans of Slam Dunk, a Japanese sports manga series, swarmed into cinemas on Thursday at midnight.
The series' film version has become the top-grossing imported animation film in Chinese cinemas, as seen from pre-sales.
Frequent cultural exchanges are playing an important role in bringing Asia's two biggest economies closer, but as bilateral relations spiraled down to the "most severe" point in decades, how big a role such exchanges can play remains a question.
Long lines began to gather at 11 pm on Wednesday at a cinema in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Most in the queue were men in their 30s or 40s, and a few even donned the red uniforms worn by characters in the series. They were waiting for the premiere of The First Slam Dunk, which began at midnight. ...continue reading
Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21
Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.
Japan's consumer prices soared in fiscal 2022
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.
Ex-chair of Tokyo Olympics sponsor handed suspended jail sentence
CNA - Apr 21
The former chairman of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsor was handed a suspended prison sentence on Friday (Apr 21) along with two others, in the first convictions in a spiralling bribery scandal surrounding the event.
Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
Japan takes cringe names to the next level
Japanalysis - Apr 20
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
BOJ keeps upbeat economic view on seven of Japan's nine regions
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan posts record Y21.73 trillion trade deficit for FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
