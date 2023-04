Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018

, Apr 21 ( straitstimes.comstr ) - Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.

Its shares traded as high as 1,856 yen apiece. The banking unit of billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's Rakuten Group raised about 83.3 billion yen (S$829 million) selling the shares.

They were priced at 1,400 yen each, the top of a target range that was lowered earlier in the offering process. ...continue reading