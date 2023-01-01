A man bought $250,000 of plane tickets for $17,000

A man bought airline tickets worth $250,000 for just $17,000 after the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways made a mistake with currency conversions, Bloomberg reported.

Herman Yip, who runs a travel website and lives in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg that he bought 25 tickets at heavy discounts.

Yip said that he'd bought tickets for family and friends as well as for himself. "I didn't even bother to ask them whether they were able to make it or not, as I needed to book really quickly," he told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that the flights he purchased included a first-class round-trip from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Aruba via Tokyo and New York, that cost just $890 – or a discount of close to 95%. After his order was confirmed, Yip was also able to change his flights for free, so he rebooked the first leg of the trip to start in Bangkok, he said. ...continue reading