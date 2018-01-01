Celebrities have a hard time maintaining privacy. This, miraculously, was never a problem for Doji Morita. A musical artist who spent the entirety of their musical career shrouded in mystery.

Nobody ever saw their face or learning their real name. Despite this, their music told a very sad and personal story. Just who was the person behind sone of Japan’s darkest music?

Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills

NHK - Apr 22

Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.

Finance Ministry asks experts to assess feasibility of using digital yen

NHK - Apr 22

A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.

Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo

Kyodo - Apr 22

A man attacked two elderly women with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

The Mystery of Japan’s Unidentified Musician

Sakura Stardust - Apr 22

Celebrities have a hard time maintaining privacy. This, miraculously, was never a problem for Doji Morita. A musical artist who spent the entirety of their musical career shrouded in mystery.

A man bought $250,000 of plane tickets for $17,000

Business Insider - Apr 22

A man bought airline tickets worth $250,000 for just $17,000 after the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways made a mistake with currency conversions, Bloomberg reported.

Toyota CEO Sato pledges to cut CO2 'more than half' by 2035

Nikkei - Apr 22

Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.

Japan adopts national strategy on nuclear fusion

neimagazine.com - Apr 22

Japan has adopted its first-ever national strategy on nuclear fusion reflecting the need to create a domestic fusion industry.

Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018

straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21

Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.

Japan's consumer prices soared in fiscal 2022

NHK - Apr 21

Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.

Ex-chair of Tokyo Olympics sponsor handed suspended jail sentence

CNA - Apr 21

The former chairman of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsor was handed a suspended prison sentence on Friday (Apr 21) along with two others, in the first convictions in a spiralling bribery scandal surrounding the event.

Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits

Japan Today - Apr 21

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Slam Dunk film breaks record in Chinese cinemas on premiere day

Global Times - Apr 21

Calling it an "awakening of youth and passion," Chinese fans of Slam Dunk, a Japanese sports manga series, swarmed into cinemas on Thursday at midnight.

Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices

myrepublica - Apr 21

Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.

Japan takes cringe names to the next level

Japanalysis - Apr 20

Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.

Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan

The Japan News - Apr 20

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.