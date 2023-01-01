Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday instructed troops to ready PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and nearby islands, in an area believed to be under a flight path of a North Korean rocket that will carry the satellite.
He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.
“We are making the necessary preparations because of the possibility of issuing an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other objects,” it said.
Hamada instructed troops to “implement measures necessary to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile falling”.
An order to fire missiles has to be approved by the prime minister.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week its first military spy satellite will be launched on an unspecified date. ...continue reading
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Asia Times - Apr 19
In mid-April, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its Diplomatic Bluebook 2023, its most important guidebook on international affairs.
CNA - Apr 19
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
euronews - Apr 19
G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and issued warnings to Russia, China and Sudan on the final day of meetings between the group's top diplomats in Japan.
NHK - Apr 18
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
NHK - Apr 17
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
news.com.au - Apr 16
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
BBC - Apr 16
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Japan Today - Apr 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.