Ramen noodle shop owner fatally shot in western Japan

A man in his 50s, believed to be the owner of a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, western Japan, was apparently fatally shot there on Saturday, said police, who are investigating it as a murder case.

A female worker of the shop found him lying on the floor in the kitchen, bleeding from mouth and nose, and called for an ambulance at around 11 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. ...continue reading

Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic

CNA - Apr 23

Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday (Apr 22) in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo

Kyodo - Apr 22

A man attacked two elderly women with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

Japan Today - Apr 19

Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.

Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body

NHK - Apr 19

Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.

Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat

Taiwan News - Apr 17

Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.

11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan

NHK - Apr 16

Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14

A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.

Johnny Kitagawa, late Japanese talent mogul, accused of sexual abuse by former teen star

variety.com - Apr 13

Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.

"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12

To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.

Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4

NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.

Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train

Japan Today - Apr 10

An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.

Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say

NHK - Apr 08

No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.

Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07

Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.