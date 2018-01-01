Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.

The envisaged Matarbari project would be Bangladesh's first deep-sea port capable of hosting large vessels. Can Japan's east-west networks and India's north-south transport corridor be a viable alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative?

Can Japan counter china's influence in South Asia?

WION - Apr 23

Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.

Finance Ministry asks experts to assess feasibility of using digital yen

NHK - Apr 22

A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.

Toyota CEO Sato pledges to cut CO2 'more than half' by 2035

Nikkei - Apr 22

Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.

Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018

straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21

Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.

Japan's consumer prices soared in fiscal 2022

NHK - Apr 21

Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.

BOJ keeps upbeat economic view on seven of Japan's nine regions

Reuters - Apr 20

The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.

Japan posts record Y21.73 trillion trade deficit for FY2022

Japan Today - Apr 20

Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'

financialpost.com - Apr 20

Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world's third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai

The Japan News - Apr 19

The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.

Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again

actionforex.com - Apr 19

The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan's property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.

Average price of Tokyo area condo up 8.6% to new record in FY2022

Japan Today - Apr 19

The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.

Japan hotels draw foreign investors at scale unseen in years

AFR - Apr 18

Foreign investors are buying up Japanese hotels at a scale unseen in almost a decade, as the nation's tourism recovery, weak currency and low interest rates drive appetite from abroad.

Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round

Nikkei - Apr 18

With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Japanese government approves first casino resort plan

NHK - Apr 14

Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.

Buffett boosts stakes in Japanese trading houses, may invest more

Reuters - Apr 12

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has increased its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to 7.4%, and the billionaire investor said he may invest more in the country.