Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo unveiled ahead of June 16 opening

A Harry Potter theme park was unveiled in Tokyo at a media preview ahead of its scheduled opening on June 16, park operator Warner Bros. Studios Japan LLC. said Monday.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter will be the company's second attraction themed on its popular films, based on the famous novels by British author J.K. Rowling, following the success of a similar theme park in London.

The media and about 30 local elementary school students were invited to see a replica of Hogwarts Castle's Great Hall, an iconic building that served as the stage for many of the adventures embarked upon by Harry and his friends.