Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrates advances in LGBTQ rights

Change is slow in Japan, which hosts a summit next month of the Group of Seven industrial powers as the only member of the G7 that does not recognize same-sex marriage.

But growing support from the nation's top business lobby and major companies is putting pressure on the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his conservative ruling party.

Organisers estimated 10,000 people marched in Sunday's parade in the downtown Shibuya district. Participants said they realised how their nation lagged the rest of the G7 but were hopeful of change.